Deaths in Dundalk - Monday October 22 2018

The death has occurred of Marian Kerr (née Connolly) of Sandfield Gardens, Blackrock, Louth

Marian Kerr (née Connolly), Sandfield Gardens, Blackrock and formerly of Mullacrew, Louth Village on October 20 2018.

She died peacefully after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family. Marian, beloved wife of Tom and dear mother of Dolores O'Mahoney and son Noel, loving grandmother of Garrett, Sarah, Niamh, Jackie, Katherine, Hannah and the late Sharon, great-grandmother of Robyn.

Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 1pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House private Monday morning please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Guy (née Reidy) of Corrakitt, Omeath, Louth / Lixnaw, Kerry / Cobh, Cork



Very deeply regretted by her beloved husband Patsy, daughters Margaret and Christine and son John.

Also by her son-in-law Gerard, granddaughter Caitlinn, sister Noreen, brother Sean, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law Michael and John, and all her nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May she rest in peace