Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday October 21 2018

The death has occurred of Peter Landy of Tallanstown House, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his wife Dodie.

Sadly missed by his daughter Gwen and son Adrian, son in law Stephan and daughter in law Adeline, grandchildren Kim and Lars, brother Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Sunday, 4pm to 9pm. To arrive at the Church of St. Peter & Paul, Tallanstown Monday at 12 noon for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Tommy Kierans of Rosses Hollow, Castlebellingham, Louth



In his 84th year peacefully at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham.

Tommy, beloved husband of Molly (née Duffy) and loving father of Ciara, Cahail, Niamh and Fergal. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Hugh, Patsy and Jimmy, the McGrory family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode A91 WK18) from 12 noon until 7pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Stroke Support Group, Redeemer Family Resource Centre, Dundalk.

House private on Monday morning please

May he rest in peace