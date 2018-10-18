CSO statistical yearbook reveals rate of new house building in Louth

The number of scheme houses(houses built as part of a development) built in Louth in 2017, was over double that completed in 2016, according to the Statistical Yearbook of Ireland 2018, released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

265 scheme houses were completed in Louth in 2017, compared to 121 in 2016. The acceleration in house building seems set to continue this year, with 190 scheme houses completed in Louth by the end of June this year.

For single houses, there was 101 completed in Louth in 2017, up from 69 in 2016. By the end of June this year, 54 single houses were completed in the county.

The number of apartments completed in Louth last year was actually down on 2016. Ten apartments were completed in Louth last year, down from 15 in 2016.

This figure is set to change drastically however, as up to the end of June 2018, 21 apartments had been completed in the county.