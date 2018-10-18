Recyclable 'spaceships' on display at Dundalk's Marshes Shopping Centre

A Martian has crash landed at Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk and needs help from local schoolchildren to return to his home planet!

Fortunately, Dundalk children have been working hard to build a new spaceship for the return journey as part of the Halloween Fun at Marshes.

Spaceships, built by pupils from St Nicholas Monastery National School, St Joseph’s National School and Castletown Girls School will be on display at the Centre until Wednesday, October 31.

All are built from recyclable material and the best will receive a €350 prize for their schools’ art department.

Voting for the best spaceship is currently taking place on Marshes Facebook page.

You can view the Marshes Martian’s crash zone at the Centre this week, as well as the new spaceships built to get it home.

There’s also a display board where children are recording sightings of the Marshes Martian.

It is all part of the Halloween fun at Marshes, where there will be free children’s activities from Saturday, October 27 to Wednesday, October 31, between 12.00 noon and 4.00pm each day.

The activities will include making slime, alien headbands, paper plane wreaths, trick or treat bags, pom-poms and more spaceships.

Marshes Shopping Centre is located at Marshes Avenue close to the town centre.

“Our young Heads of Fun will be creating video content for the events,” said Aoife Kerley of Marshes Shopping Centre.

“We are all excited to find out who builds the spaceship to get the Marshes Martian back home.

“At Marshes, we are always very pleased to welcome children and parents to our themed events.

“This is our second major event of the season at Marshes Shopping Centre and we are also looking forward to hosting more family events.”

Halloween events will incorporate the Marshes Little Monsters kids club.

The free kids club runs on the last Saturday of each month at the food court.

Meanwhile, Special Olympics Leinster’s Cops n Donuts fundraising event took place last Saturday (Oct 20).

Special Olympics Leinster are hoping that this year’s Dundalk Cops n Donuts will bring their fundraising total to an amazing €12,500 for the year.