Gardai and Revenue seize €60,000 worth of cannabis in Louth

In an intelligence led operation yesterday morning, Revenue officers seized approximately 3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 in County Louth.

The cannabis was found during a search of a residence, carried out under warrant, together with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crimes Task Force.

A 55-year old Irish man was arrested at the scene by Gardai. He was brought to Drogheda Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.