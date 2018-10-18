Describe Dundalk people: 'Full of craic and always have milk in the fridge for a cup of tea'

Andrew Moore (also known as Fitness Goose) is a personal trainer, outdoors enthusiast, and soon to be Arctic Marathon Runner

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Sitting outside at Panama Cafe on a sunny day watching the dogs run through the fountains.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

Get up and get a morning run in down towards Strandfield. Stop for a coffee. Meet the parents for a second lunch in the River Café in the Marshes. Drop into Tony’s chipper to have the craic with Tony. Head to one of the two cinemas (undecided on which is best) for a blockbuster popcorn session.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

Create a larger and more diverse calendar of events for all ages in Dundalk. And for the local council to invest in a continued effort in annual events.

What annoys you about the town?

Dundalk seems to be focused on entertainment in pubs and nightclubs after 10pm. The town doesn’t offer a lot during the day and can lead to a culture of ‘living for the weekend’.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

Well. I am running a Polar Circle Marathon on the 27th of October in the Arctic which should be laugh – in potentially -30C. Then perhaps a first time try at a sneaky 50 miler race in December. I have my own personal training business in Dublin (www.fitnessgoose.com) and I work in marketing for FLYEfit gyms.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Chatty, full of craic and always have milk in the fridge for a cup of tea.

Where's the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

I do like to get out to Stephenstown Pond (sure it’s only a stone’s throw from the town!) and then also a walk in St Helena’s Park before training with the North East Runners.

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

5km running track with right of way through the town.

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

I think it was going into the Realt na Mara the day after watching ‘Father of the Bride’. I believe I innocently asked one of the sisters what a condom was…! (In the movie Steve Martin has a slip of the tongue and tells his daughter’s boyfriend not to forget to tighten it instead of his ‘seatbelt’.) She called my parents.

What's your favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?

The one about Steve Staunton, the priest and goldfish. Have you heard it*?!

(*I may or may not have just made this one up)

What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

“Well” (Dundalk schtyle)

Where is your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

Spirit Store. Not for the beer because I don’t drink, but for the music and events.



What advice would you give to someone who wants to start getting into working out/general health & fitness?

Move your body more today than you did yesterday.

If you don’t know how to move your body to improve your fitness levels, talk to an expert (a local trainer or coach) and have a chat about what you want to achieve. Most people will be happy to chat and will often give you a little advice for free.



Do you think Dundalk could do with more public amenities to get people out and about and exercising outdoors?

Yes. Fitness and health should be available to everyone and not just people looking to create so-called ‘perfect’ bodies or for sports enthusiasts.

We should create more amenities that are inclusive of all ages and abilities and for people who want to approach fitness with perhaps a more relaxed attitude – make it part of their lifestyle.