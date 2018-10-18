Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday October 18 2018

The death has occurred of Maurice McCarthy of Ballybeggan, Tralee, Kerry / Killeagh, Cork / Ardee, Louth

Maurice McCarthy of Glenbower, Ballybeggan, Tralee, Co. Kerry and Formerly Burgess, Killeagh, Co. Cork and Ardee, Co. Louth, peacefully on October 17 2018.

Beloved husband of Rebecca and dear father of Gerard, Aidan, Graham and the late Maurice Jr. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm with removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon.

Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

May he rest in peace



