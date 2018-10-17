REVEALED: Louth Fire Services first attendance times among best in country

Almost 75% of fire cases in Louth in 2017 had a first attendance by the county's fire services within ten minutes, according to the Local Authority Performance Indicator Report for 2017, released last month by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC).

Only Cork City Council (89.75%) and Dublin City Council (75.24) achieved higher rates. The lowest rate was recorded in Roscommon, with 20.17%

23.35% of the cases in Louth had a first attendance of between 10 and 20 minutes. This again, was only surpassed by Cork City Council (9.55%) and Dublin City Council (21.82%).

Just 3.1% of the fire cases in Louth last year had a first attendance after 20 minutes.

The cost per capita to provide the fire services in Louth last year, came to €55.05

The national average per capita cost of providing the fire service in 2017 was €57.74 which represents a slight increase on the 2016 per capita cost of €56.07.