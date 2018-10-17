Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 17 2018

The death has occurred of Sr. Christina Cottuli F.M.S.A of Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlan, Dundalk, Louth / Dublin

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in St. Francis’ Nursing Home and surrounded by her Franciscan Sisters.

Predeceased by her sister Bernadette, brothers Vincent and Theo. Sr. Christina Cottuli, Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa will be sadly missed by her sister Josephine, brother Paddy and his wife Betty, nieces, nephews, Franciscan Sisters, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Mount Oliver Convent Chapel from 6 o’clock Wednesday evening.

Funeral mass on Thursday morning in the Convent Chapel at 11.00am, followed by burial in the community cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dixons Funeral Home, Dundalk T 0429334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann Ward (née O'Hanlon) of Seafield Lawns and formerly Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday October 15, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predecesed by her son Mark, parents John and Margaret, brothers Bob and Dalton.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family husband Tony, son Paul, grandsons Dylan and Josh, brother Jack, sister Mary Shields, brother and sister-in-law Gerry and Angela, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 11am until 8pm on Wednesday.

Removal Thursday morning at 10.30 am to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

House private please.

May she rest in peace



