JOB ALERT: Number of vacancies at Mayfair Civil in Hilltown, Co Down

Quantity Surveyor, Site Engineer, 360 Operators, Dumper Drivers, General Labourers

Vacancies: Quantity Surveyor, Site Engineers, 360 Operators, Dumper Drivers, General Labourers

Due to Increased Works Mayfair Civils Ltd are recruiting for the following roles:

  • Quantity Surveyor
  • Site Engineers

Attractive Packages available to the successful candidates

Email CV to info@mayfaircivils.co.uk


We are also recruiting for the following positions:

360 Operators

Dumper Drivers

General Labourers

If any of these roles, based in Dublin, are of interest, please call the office on +4428 4063 8002