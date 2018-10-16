Job Alert
JOB ALERT: Number of vacancies at Mayfair Civil in Hilltown, Co Down
Quantity Surveyor, Site Engineer, 360 Operators, Dumper Drivers, General Labourers
JOB ALERT: Number of vacancies at Mayfair Civil in Hilltown, Co Down
Vacancies: Quantity Surveyor, Site Engineers, 360 Operators, Dumper Drivers, General Labourers
Due to Increased Works Mayfair Civils Ltd are recruiting for the following roles:
- Quantity Surveyor
- Site Engineers
Attractive Packages available to the successful candidates
Email CV to info@mayfaircivils.co.uk
We are also recruiting for the following positions:
360 Operators
Dumper Drivers
General Labourers
If any of these roles, based in Dublin, are of interest, please call the office on +4428 4063 8002
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on