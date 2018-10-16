JOB ALERT: Admin assistant required for office in Hilltown, Co Down

Vacancy: Admin assistant required for office in Hilltown, Co Down

Operation of Sage accounting for the Company to include:

Maintaining Creditors Ledger. Matching of invoices to Purchase Orders and Delivery Dockets, identifying any discrepancies and taking remedial action, posting of purchase invoices and credits, supplier statement reconciliations.

To maintain Petty Cash records and post to sage

General office administration associated with a busy Finance Department to include maintenance of Finance Filing Systems.

This will require a considerable degree of commitment, flexibility and adaptability of the successful candidate to meet quality standards and work deadlines.

Skills:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines and use your own initiative

Strong team playing skills

Problem solving

Diligent and professional individual

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

A Can do Attitude



Email CV to info@mayfaircivils.co.uk