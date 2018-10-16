Job alert
JOB ALERT: Admin assistant required for office in Hilltown, Co Down
Mayfair Civils
JOB ALERT: Admin assistant required for office in Hilltown, Co Down
Vacancy: Admin assistant required for office in Hilltown, Co Down
Operation of Sage accounting for the Company to include:
Maintaining Creditors Ledger. Matching of invoices to Purchase Orders and Delivery Dockets, identifying any discrepancies and taking remedial action, posting of purchase invoices and credits, supplier statement reconciliations.
To maintain Petty Cash records and post to sage
General office administration associated with a busy Finance Department to include maintenance of Finance Filing Systems.
This will require a considerable degree of commitment, flexibility and adaptability of the successful candidate to meet quality standards and work deadlines.
Skills:
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines and use your own initiative
- Strong team playing skills
- Problem solving
- Diligent and professional individual
- High level of accuracy and attention to detail
- A Can do Attitude
Email CV to info@mayfaircivils.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on