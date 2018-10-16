Louth County Council shortlisted for award for returning vacant houses to use

Louth County Council has been shortlisted in the Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award category, sponsored by Colas Bitumen Emulsions, for its work on returning vacant houses to use for social tenants.

As part of this initiative by Louth County Council, 38 properties have been tenanted, while 21 houses currently have contractors on site, with another 27 in the pipeline to be surveyed and tendered.

The Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award is just one of twelve category awards which will be presented at the forthcoming Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards. The awards, held in association with ESB, are presented annually in recognition of the achievements of engineers that have demonstrated exceptional engineering skills.

As well as identifying leaders within the engineering industry, the awards provide an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the invaluable contribution the engineering profession makes to society.

Engineers Ireland is also urging the Louth public to now vote online for what they consider to be the best overall national

Engineering Project of the Year before the midnight deadline of Friday, 2 November.