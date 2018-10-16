Accused of burglary at parochial house in Louth

A 46 year old man accused of a burglary at the parochial house in Tallanstown, has been ordered to stay away from the village, as part of bail conditions imposed at Dundalk district court last week.

Richard McDonagh with an address at the Lake House Cappragh, Carrickmacross is charged with committing the alleged offence on the third or fourth of January last.

A Detective Garda who gave evidence of arresting the defendant, said when the charge was put to him after caution the accused replied "I don't even remember it guard...I was taking that many tablets at the time".

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to Ardee district court on the 10th of December.