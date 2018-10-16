Cllr Yore welcomes support for motion on pilot housing scheme for Louth

Independent councillor Maeve Yore has welcomed both cross party and non party support for her county motion on a pilot housing scheme solution for Louth.

Cllr Yore's motion was tabled for the county council monthly meeting which took place yesterday.

Her motion states :

"That Louth County Council write to housing Minister Eoghan Murphy proposing a pilot scheme for Louth between Credit Union Development Association(CUDA)/O'Cualann Co-operative Housing Association/Louth Co Council to build affordable/social housing on Louth County Council's land banks and recoup to Louth Co Council the costs of the land incurred."

O'Cualann Co-Operative Housing is a voluntary housing co-operative, with Approved Housing Body status. It is a not for profit company, limited by guarantee and is governed by a voluntary board of management.

CUDA is a credit union owned network that "enables member credit unions to engage in beneficial activities which would not have proved possible to do as single stand-alone entities."

Councillor Yore states that O'Cualann Co-Operative Housing have a proven track record in building fully integrated sustainable communities at affordable prices and CUDA have been in negotiations with Government over last four years to utilise and offer credit union monies to local authorities for cheaper and more affordable solutions on housing.

She states that it is way past time that FG Housing Minister Murphy acts on solutions like the above motion offered and desists from trying to blame the Local Authorities for the current housing crisis.

Independent Councillor Yore concludes by saying Louth has lead the way nationally on CPO's and this motion gives Louth the opportunity to lead the way nationally on housing solutions.