Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday October 16 2018

The death has occurred of Ann Ward (née O'Hanlon) of Seafield Lawns and formerly Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 15th October 2018. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predecesed by her son Mark, parents John and Margaret, brothers Bob and Dalton.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family husband Tony, son Paul, grandsons Dylan and Josh, brother Jack, sister Mary Shields, brother and sister-in-law Gerry and Angela, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Hanratty (née Morgan) of 98A Mourneview Park, Newry, Down / Omeath, Louth

Predeceased by her husband Sean, her parents Michael and Anna Morgan and her brother Owen.

Very deeply regretted by her sisters Anne and Bernadette, brothers Johnny, Mick, Pat, Arthur, Vincent, Tom, Gerard and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, 98A Mourneview Park, Newry.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.00am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in John The Baptist Cemetery, Portadown.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jennifer Grant of Belmayne, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



The death has occurred of Jennifer Grant, Belmayne, Dublin and late of Barronstown, Hackballscross, Dundalk. Suddenly at home.

Jenny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Erinn and Taigh their father Johnny, brothers Declan, Paul and David, sister Karen, sister-in-law Tracy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her cousin Benny Grant Knockagh, Hackballscross, Dundalk Eircode A91EP26 on Tuesday evening between 6pm and 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am driving to The Sacred Heart Church, Shelagh, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium, Old Airport Road, Dublin arriving for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.

House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dixon’s Funeral Home Dundalk T 0429334240.

Jenny’s former Comrades are invited to wear their Army Uniform if desired to her Funeral Mass as an option.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Melliora DUFFY (née Heeney) of Ard Easmuinn and formerly of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 12th October, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband George. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Helga and Ameliora (Milly), sons Robert and Aidan, grandchildren Dearbhla, Amy, Lee and Shay, great-grandson Cian, brothers Gerard, Michael and Sean (Ennis), sisters Olivia Cahill, Georgina Drumm, Monica Zadro (Aus), Martina Vallely and Helen Larrissey (Galway), brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence 11am until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning.

May she rest in peace.