Louth N53 not to close as planned tomorrow
Louth County Council has stated on Twitter this afternoon that the N53 National Secondary Road from Hackballscross to Rassan will not close tomorrow Tuesday 16th October as planned.
It is expected that the closure will take place on Wednesday 17th October.
