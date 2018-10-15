No ice rink for Dundalk town centre this Christmas

A new Christmas programme is currently being finalised by Dundalk Business Improvement District Scheme (BIDS) with BIDS Manager, Martin McElligott confirming this evening that a town centre Ice Rink will not feature this year.

“Dundalk on Ice was a fantastic attraction over the past six years, however we feel that change is good, and the time is right to look at something new and exciting for the town”, he said.

“We would like to thank all our partners and past sponsors involved in the Ice Rink who contributed to its success over the years.

“With the exciting news that the Dundalk Ice Dome is set to reopen we recognise the need, and the opportunity, to try something different and that is what we are pursuing this Christmas.”

Looking ahead to planning this year’s Christmas Programme, Martin has confirmed that Frostival, Dundalk’s annual winter festival, will once again take place with bright new and innovative ideas set to bring people into the town centre from far and wide.

“We are working on something extra special for Dundalk Frostival this year. Dundalk Town Centre will play host to a Christmas Carnival of Light, the likes of which has never been seen in the town before.”

He added: “We think it is going to be literally spectacular! It will bring in the main shopping streets of the town as well as being an attraction for all ages. We are looking forward to finalising everything in the days ahead and making an announcement in the coming week.”