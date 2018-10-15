Ardee Concert Band double win in Armagh

What a weekend for Ardee Concert Band! Celebrations all round in the Wee County, as their 34 strong Youth Band took part in The North of Ireland Band Association Championships in Armagh last Saturday, under the baton of Mr. James MacCafferty.

This was James' first competition as MD of the Youth Band and their 1st competition in many years with most members playing their 1st ever competition!

Playing three pieces - Celtic Air and Dance, Joyful Journey and Game of Thrones, the group were focused and calm and this effort proved a fruitful one as they brought home 2nd place, pipped to the post by our neighbours St Marys brass and Reed Youth Band in Kingscourt.

Ardee Concert Senior Band's 45 members took to the stage next after lunch in the Championship Concert Section of Band Championships. Playing 2 pieces; October and Festivo the senior band sailed home with 90 points taking home the 1st prize place and the very extravagant trophy. Again a first for Mr. James MacCafferty conducting the seniors in a competitive setting.

"It has been a day for his record book with Ardee", says PRO Sinéad Nutley, "and many thanks go to James for all his efforts, knowledge and time with both Senior and Youth Bands these past few months, they haven't gone unnoticed"

The bands will now be focusing on their 37th Annual Christmas concert which takes place on Friday 14th December in the Bohemian Centre, where all their Silverware will be on show for all to see!