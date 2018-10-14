Dearly Departed
Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 14 October 2018
The death has occurred of Melliora Duffy (née Heeney) of Ard Easmuinn and formerly of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth
On Friday 12th October, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband George.
Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Helga and Ameliora (Milly), sons Robert and Aidan, grandchildren Dearbhla, Amy, Lee and Shay, great-grandson Cian, brothers Gerard, Michael and Sean (Ennis), sisters Olivia Cahill, Georgina Drumm, Monica Zadro (Aus), Martina Vallely and Helen Larrissey (Galway), brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Arrangements Later
May she rest in peace.
