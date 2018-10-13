Dundalk aggravated burglary case put back

Two people accused of being involved in an aggravated burglary in Dundalk have had their case put back at the local district court last week but the State has been told it will not get a further adjournment in the matter.

Tammy Bracken (38) and Derek Brady (54) both with an address at Castle Court, Castlebellingham are each charged with a burglary at house at Woodview Park, Dundalk on November 22nd last year.

Ms. Bracken is alleged to have had a wooden bat in her possession, while her co-defendant is alleged to have had a fire extinguisher with him at the time.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder told the court last Wednesday the case involved a lengthy investigation of allegations of extortion over a two year period.

Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the charges to March 7th but marked the case ‘peremptory’ against the State, which means it must proceed on the next occasion or will be struck out.