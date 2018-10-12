Top comedian Neil Delamere bringing new show to Dundalk

Top Irish stand-up Neil Delamere has announced details of his brand new 50-date tour which comes to Spirit Store, Dundalk on 10th January and to Crescent Concert Hall, Drogheda on 18th January.

Controlled Substance kicks off in Wexford’s Spiegeltent on 26th October and concludes in the Braid Theatre, Ballymena on 26th April. The new tour includes dates at Dublin’s Vicar Street, Cork Opera House, Limerick’s University Concert Hall and the Ulster Hall. Tickets are on sale now; visit www.neildelamere.com/gigs for tour listings and bookings.

One of the top acts working in the Irish comedy scene today, the Offaly funnyman is well-known to audiences for his regular television appearance on RTE and the BBC, as well as his sell-out, stand-up tours.