Additional funding announced for Dundalk IT

The Minister for State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD has today announced that Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) will receive additional funding to support the enhancement of the delivery of its graduate research programme.

€0.5M will be split between DkIT and Athlone Institute of Technology as part of a joint submission to facilitate reforms in the higher education landscape.

The project focuses on increasing postgraduate research capacity and improving staff qualifications in line with the relevant eligibility criteria set out in the Technological Universities Act 2018.

For DkIT, this will also facilitate a regional landscape restructuring approach, including improving skills ladder progression pathways in the North East in a cross-border axis with HEIs and FET colleges such as Queens University Belfast, Belfast Metropolitan College and South Regional College.

Speaking about the announcement, DkIT President Michael Mulvey, PhD said,

“We welcome today’s announcement of funding. DkIT is committed to advancing the social, industrial, commercial capacity of our region and this funding will help us advance our already successful postgraduate graduate research portfolio.

"Since 2008, DkIT has secured in excess of €52M in national and European based funding which has led to a significant increase in the number and breadth of our postgraduate research community. Additional funding will help us continue our success in this area.”

“Growth in research activity helps us to deliver an even higher standard of teaching and learning to our students across all disciplines and to have greater impact for our regional impact through collaboration opportunities”.

Tim McCormac, Head of Research & Postgraduate Studies at DkIT also added:

“In addition to bolstering our level 10 provision in our priority research clusters and increasing staff level 10 qualifications, additional funding will help us build capacity within the MEND cluster graduate school with DCU and enhance our collaborative PhD provision. We plan to grow postgraduate numbers at levels 9 and the 10 to more than 80 over the next 12 months.”