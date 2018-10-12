Power outage in Dundalk town centre this morning

306 customers are without power in Dundalk town centre this morning. Meanwhile 651 customers are also without power in the Mount Avenue area of the town.

The fault was reported just after 9am. At present there is no estimated time of fix, according to the ESB.

The area affected includes the Ramparts, and most of the town centre.

In Carrickmacross ESB are reporting that 1396 are without power in the town. The initial estimated time of fix is not until 6pm this evening.