Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 12 October 2018

The death has occurred of Helen Clarke of Heynestown, Blackrock., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on 11 October 2018.

Helen, much loved daughter of the late Richard and Mary (née Wray) and dear sister of Maria O’Flaherty, Richard, John, Pauline Matthews, Winifred Quigley, Bernadette Finnegan, William and the late Noel.

Deeply regretted by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 9pm on Friday.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. No Mass Cards.

Donations to Palliative care, if desired.

May she rest in peace