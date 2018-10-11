Man found not guilty of murder of Dundalk taxi driver

A 24-year-old who admitted stabbing a taxi driver to death following an alleged row over illegal dumping has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

A jury of nine men and three women spent five hours and 29 minutes considering their verdict in the trial of Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkhill, Co Armagh. Hillen had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Martin Mulligan (53) at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co Louth on September 28, 2015.

From the outset of the trial he admitted to the stabbing, but said the deceased pulled the knife on him.

The foreman of the jury said the decision was a majority verdict with ten agreeing and two disagreeing. Justice Eileen Creedon thanked them for their service and set a date of December 3 for a sentence hearing. Prosecution counsel Patrick Treacy SC said the victim's family will make a statement on that date.