How was this car stopped by gardai in Dundalk even on the road?!

Gardai in Dundalk stopped a car today and found that there was no insurance on the car, tax or NCT - PLUS - the driver did not have a valid licence AND they weren't wearing a seat belt either....

The vehicle was seized and FCPN’S and summons are to follow according to the Garda twitter account.