How was this car stopped by gardai in Dundalk even on the road?!
Gardai in Dundalk stopped a car today and found that there was no insurance on the car, tax or NCT - PLUS - the driver did not have a valid licence AND they weren't wearing a seat belt either....
The vehicle was seized and FCPN’S and summons are to follow according to the Garda twitter account.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stop this vehicle after driver was observed not wearing seatbelt. It subsequently transpired that the vehicle had no Insurance, Tax or NCT and the driver was not in possession of a valid driving license. Vehicle seized and FCPN’S & summons to follow pic.twitter.com/DbwKZj4xIb— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 11, 2018
