STORM CALLUM: Louth County Council preparing for storm's arrival

In preparation for the arrival of Storm Callum, Louth County Council have placed sand bags in strategic locations at quay sides and low lying areas and have ensured bridge arches and culverts are clear.

Storm Barriers have been put in position at Blackrock.

Sand Bags are available for collection at the following yards/locations up to 4.30pm today, Thursday 11th October:

Fair Street ,Drogheda, Town Hall Yard, Dundalk, Machinery Yard, St Malachy’s Villas, Dundalk, Blackrock, Ardee Council Yard,, Woodlands, Dunleer, Fire Station, Carlingford, Sewerage Treatment Works, Carlingford and Des Savage Butchers, Carlingford.

High Tides predicted for 01:54 and 14:14 on Friday 12th October.

Louth County Council released a Statement this afternoon:

Louth County Council convened a meeting of its Crisis management Team in County Hall, Dundalk this morning, following the STATUS ORANGE weather alert issued by Met Eireann.

As with any major event, we urge the public to take heed of warnings as heavy rainfall and stormy conditions are expected overnight. There is a possibility of flooding along coastal areas as strong winds are expected to coincide with high tides in the early hours of Friday morning.

From early this week Louth County Council crews have been checking and clearing blockages of culverts, gullies, grills and areas prone to flooding. Hundreds of sandbags have been prepared and distributed to coastal areas and additional sandbags are available for collection at Council depots around the county. Temporary flood barriers are also in place in high risk areas.

To ensure sufficient stocks and additional 30 tonnes of sand are being delivered to Council depots.

Council & Fire & Rescue services will observe high tides this afternoon to gauge the potential for overnight flooring and are preparing to respond to any incidents that may occur during this major weather event.

Louth County Council recommends that people avoid unnecessary journeys, are extremely cautious on or around coastal areas, and do not approach fallen trees or power lines.