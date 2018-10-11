Dundalk man tells court he will bring complaint to Leo Varadkar

A 50 year old man who has labelled court reporters ‘criminals’ for including his address in their coverage of his case, has told Dundalk district court he will be taking his complaint to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Michael O'Hagan of Mary Street North, Dundalk also told Judge Alan Mitchell he will not attend on the next occasion, after he was remanded on bail to later this month.

He was before the court charged with public order offences in Dundalk courthouse on May 2 last.

On the last court date in June, the investigating Garda told Judge John Coughlan that the accused had become abusive towards solicitors and gardai in Dundalk district court on May 2 last, shortly after 11am and was directed to leave.

However, the Garda said Mr. O’Hagan continued to use profane language towards gardai in front of members of the public outside the courtroom, having been told to desist.

The court heard the defendant was arrested for public order offences and refused to give his name and address.

Mr. O’Hagan told Judge Coughlan he had put all of his case down in writing to him last July and claimed that it is so highly technical and highly sophisticated a crime that he can’t explain it.

The defendant then went on to again call the three reporters in court criminals and claimed they were computer hackers and had harassed and libelled him.

The case had been put back for a Probation report. Last Wednesday Mr O’Hagan told the court he had never pleaded guilty. He also demanded to know where the reporters got his address from saying “It’s blatant defamation” and accused them of computer hacking.

When Judge Alan Mitchell said he was going to remand him on bail to the 17th of October for sentencing by Judge Coughlan, the defendant replied “You can explain everything to Leo. I’m not coming back here...are you mad?!”