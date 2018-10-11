Dundalk man who stole alcohol had 63 previous convictions

A local man with 63 previous convictions who stole alcohol from two separate stores in the town, had developed an addiction to alcohol at the age of 13’, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week.

Christopher McQuillan (26) of Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk was charged with the theft of drink and groceries from Today’s Local, Avenue Road on September 15th last and with stealing over 150 euro worth of alcohol from Lidl, St. Helena’s Road a week later.

The court heard all of the goods were recovered apart from a bottle that was broken. The Defence solicitor said her client had used alcohol as a coping mechanism, and while he has engaged in treatment during this period he had relapsed.

She added that the accused has been in custody since the 23rd of September and is hoping to remain sober on his release from prison.

Judge Alan Mitchell imposed a two month sentence backdated to the date the accused went into custody saying “At some point I’m afraid the road runs out” but he added he could appeal on his own bond of €1,000 with a cash lodgement of €100.