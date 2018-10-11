LOUTH WEATHER: Storm Callum has 'potential to cause damage'

Local Social Media weather expert Louth Weather has warned that Storm Callum has the potential to cause damage upon its arrival later tonight and early tomorrow morning.

In a facebook update today, Louth Weather said changes can occur rapidly over the coming hours due to the volatility of the situation.

"It's important to note that these are volatile situations and rapid changes can occur. The winds may arrive several hours earlier than expected. The low centre may drift further west and the winds will not be as strong. If it drifts further east, we would be in for stronger winds. Either way Storm Callum is coming and has the potential to cause damage ( though mostly in the west of the country).

"I will be monitoring the situation closely as it develops, so stayed tuned for updates."

The National Emergency Coordination Group is also set to convene this afternoon as fears grow over impact of Storm Callum.

Stay with The Democrat team today and tomorrow for up to date weather updates from around North Louth.