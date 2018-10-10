Lucky Louth punter makes a SPECTACULAR return on €20

A County Louth racing enthusiast had a spectacular day at Newcastle when their three horses all won securing an incredible €30,250 return.

The customer placed a €10 each way treble, total stake €20, through their online BoyleSports account on the three selections; Consequences (9/1), Burford Brown (9/2) and Glengarry (40/1) who all ran at Newcastle on Tuesday.

With all three selections winning their respective races the punters €20 bet was instantly turned into a staggering €23,309.69.

However Consequences won at the greater odds of 12/1 rather than the 9/1 they were backed at, resulting BoyleSports’ best price guarantee kicking in and an extra €6,940.31 added to the total winnings.

The initial return and the special offers return combined saw a total windfall of €30,250 for the Wee County punter.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to see our Louth customer scoop the life altering sum of €30,250 for their €10 each way racing treble and pleased that our best price guarantee contributed a bonus of €6,940.31. We have no doubt that this windfall will ease a lot of pressure on our winning customer as we head into the most expensive and festive time of the year.”