Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 10 Oct 2018

The death has occurred of Gerard Crosson of Mourneview, Dublin Rd., Dundalk, Louth

On October 6, suddenly from a heart attack. Gerard is predeceased by his parents Molly and James and brother Ronan.

Gerard will be sadly missed by his loving family Seán, Séamus, Noeleen, Ciarán and Colm, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and his circle of friends.

Gerard will repose at his residence, Mourneview, Dublin Rd., Dundalk, on Wednesday 10 from 2pm to 8pm.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in his residence on Thursday 11 at 12 noon followed by removal to Glasnevin Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Family flowers only please.

May he rest in peace