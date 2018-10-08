Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 8 October 2018

The death has occurred of Maureen McAuley (née Murphy) of Belcotton, formerly Baltray Road, Termonfeckin, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester and mother of the late Maeve.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Sylvester and Anthony, daughters Anne, Monica, Joan, Olive and Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Joan from 5pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday please.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Brennan (née O'Hanlon) of Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, Louth



On Saturday 6th October 2018, peacefully at the Louth County Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Francie, sons James and John sister Susie Hearty and brother Joe.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family daughter Winfred Lynch, sons Frank and Tony, son in-law Benny, daughters in-law Mary, Liz and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,brother Matt, sisters May Gaskin and Anne Greene,brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neigbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon until 8pm on Sunday and Monday.

Removal on Tuesday Morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral mass at 11 o'clock, burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

The Family would like to express their gratitude to the Palliative care team and step down unit in The Louth County Hospital for their wonderful care.

May her gentle soul rest in peace