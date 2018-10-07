Revenue discover two separate oil laundering plants in Co Louth

On Friday, following a joint operation involving Louth County Council and An Garda Siochana targeting suspected illegal dumping, under Waste Management Acts, Revenue was alerted to a possible illicit oil operation.

As a result, Revenue Officers searched a commercial premises at Millpark, Knockbridge, under warrant, and discovered and dismantled two separate oil laundering operations.

Approximately 5,000 litres of illicit fuel, a lorry, an adapted refrigerated trailer, a van containing barrels of deisel sludge, bleaching agent and various tanks and pumping equipment were seized.

Investigations are on-going.