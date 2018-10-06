Garda investigation

Investigation underway in Dundalk following discovery of man's body

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Investigation underway in Dundalk following discovery of man's body

Gardaí remain at the scene where the body of an elderly man’s body was discovered today

The elderly man's remains were discovered in a stream at Gosling Terrace at this afternoon according to LMFM news.

He has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post mortem will determine their investigation.