Garda investigation
Investigation underway in Dundalk following discovery of man's body
Gardaí remain at the scene where the body of an elderly man’s body was discovered today
The elderly man's remains were discovered in a stream at Gosling Terrace at this afternoon according to LMFM news.
He has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.
Gardaí say the outcome of the post mortem will determine their investigation.
