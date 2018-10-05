Dundalk journalist scoops top Press Council of Ireland award

Local man Conor McCrave landed the top award at the 2018 Bursary Awards of the Press Council of Ireland today in Dublin.

Conor, from Belfry Drive in Dundalk, took home €1000 for a for a series of articles he wrote on foster and residential care.

In a series of 5 articles Conor explored various experiences of people who go through State care in their childhood.

According to the citation, "his articles are well-written, providing good human interest and telling their stories in an easy to read manner.

"His research is original, his conclusions based on the evidence. At all times he avoids over-stating his case, relying on the experiences of those he features to tell the stories of those in state care.

"His articles are so well presented that they could be published in a national or local paper with almost no editing."

Conor has since graduated from DCU and now is employed by the Irish Independent.