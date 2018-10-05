Dundalk taxi driver's family leave court before jury shown heavily blood-stained clothes

Members of a stabbing victim's family left the Central Criminal Court today before a jury were shown the heavily blood-stained jumper and t-shirt worn by the taxi driver on the night he was killed.

Prosecuting counsel Patrick Treacy SC had warned that seeing the clothing could be distressing.

Joseph Hillen (24), of Glendesha Road, Forkhill, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Martin Mulligan (53) at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co Louth on September 28, 2015. While he accepts that he inflicted the fatal knife wounds, Mr Hillen told gardai that he did it to protect himself.

Holding up the clothing for the jury to see, Sandra McGrath of Forensic Science Ireland told Mr Treacy that she found heavy blood staining on the front and back of the jumper and t-shirt. She further pointed out a cut and tear at the V of the jumper's neck which she said is 19.5cm long. Mr Treacy, when he opened the trial earlier this week, said the cut in the neck would become "very important evidence" for the jury to consider.

Ms McGrath further revealed that a glove found near the scene had DNA matching Mr Hillen on its inside and back. She examined 18 blood drops found at the scene leading to where Mr Mulligan's body was found. Two of them matched the accused man's DNA while the others matched that of Mr Mulligan. Mr Hillen's DNA was also found on the jumper worn by the deceased.

Detective Garda James Doherty said the accused was interviewed at Dundalk Garda Station on 23 May, 2016. He had been arrested on suspicion of the murder because of reports that his car was seen driving erratically on the night.

Det Gda Doherty agreed with Mr Treacy that the accused told gardai he didn't know Mr Mulligan and just heard about his death through Facebook.

The following day gardai used Sections 18 and 19 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows a court to draw inferences from an accused person's refusal or failure to answer certain questions. They then asked him to account for his DNA being found on the jumper and glove and his blood being on the ground near where the body lay. He replied, "no comment" to each question. They asked him to account for his presence at the scene and he again replied, "no comment".

The trial continues on Monday in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of nine men and three women.