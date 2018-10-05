Dundalk Musical Society bringing new spin on The Addams Family to local audiences

Dundalk Musical Society bring America’s darkest family to life in this original musical about love, family, honesty and growing up.

Opening in An Tain Arts Centre on Wednesday 10th to Sunday 14th of October 2018 at 8pm nightly. The Addams Family features an original story, and it is every father’s nightmare.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met.

Packed with laughter and a super score The Addams Family will fill audiences with fright and delight in this spooky, yet family friendly show with a chorus of over 40 all singing all dancing Ancestors.

Direction is by Bernard Lynch, choreography by Lea Carroll, Musical Direction by Ronan Dennedy and Ann McCabe returns as chorus mistress.

Niall McCooey as stage manager will lead our stage crew and transform An Tain Arts Centre into the Addams Family Mansion, while Phyllis Woods and Maria Waring take care of wardrobe and will kit out the cast in fabulous costumes.

Tickets are now on sale, Friday and Saturday night are already sold out. Booking is at www.antain.ie or by phone on (042) 9332332 or at the Town Hall.