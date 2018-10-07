Dundalk chef: ‘I want to teach people about the healing powers of food’

If you've ever been interested in the idea of medicinal cooking, in which food is used as medicine, you might want to put your name down for one of Rachel Graham's upcoming medicinal cooking workshops or book the local lady for a one-on-one consultation.

The local foodie, who set up Eno coffee shop on Crowe Street with her husband Victor in 2008 then evolved to Eno restaurant at Roden Place in 2011 , decided to go back to college and “reinvent” herself in recent years.

Rachel is now a qualified Nutritional Therapist and Medicinal Chef after completing courses at The College of Naturopathic Medicine.

The local lady will also be taking up a post as a lecturer at the college on the Natural Chef Course from December.

Ms. Graham's fledgling new business is in the early days , but she says things are already “gaining momentum” as people become more health conscious.

She said: “Food has always been my passion and I'm very interested in the healing power of food. I want to give people back the power and help them to take control of their own health. This is my first ever solo project, but it's been a good transition.”

Rachel's next workshop, which takes place on October 13th, will focus on cooking to lower your cholesterol .

The local nutritionist will take a group of about eight to ten people into her own kitchen for the day During the workshop, which runs from 10 am to 4pm, attendees will be treated to a medicinal cooking demonstration with a step-by-step guide on how to recreate the dishes in their own homes.

“The overall aim is to show people alternatives to taking what you would be prescribed by your doctor, and to see how you can lower your cholesterol with diet and lifestyle changes,” says Rachel.

And there's a real communal feel to the experience. At the end of each class, attendees sit down and enjoy a meal with each other. The community feel of the classes is something that Rachel really enjoys.

“I think when people have a shared issue, such as wanting to lower their cholesterol, it can spur them on to share information and bond. Community-driven experiences can be powerful,” explains Rachel.

After the class, Ms. Graham is on hand to offer advice and support to people as they try to implement that changes in their lifestyles.

And Rachel has plenty of other ideas in the pipeline. She is currently working on developing a wellness program for corporate companies and she has organised some private yoga retreats in Wexford in November.

There are also more workshops coming up following on from a fermentation workshop in August which quickly sold out.

Health advice

When it comes to trying to eat healthier and make better choices Rachel says it's best to keep it simple and try to develop a habit.

“The two most important things you can do for your own health are increasing your hydration and making sure you get enough sleep.

“If you get these two basic elements right, you'll instantly start to feel better and you'll be motivated to make more healthy choices,” she explains.

For more information, recipes and blog articles see: www.rachelgraham.ie