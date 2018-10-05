Blackrock and Dromiskin among winners in €892k Louth tourism windfall

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd has said that today's allocation of €892,000 for 12 Louth projects will help boost tourism and revitalise local communities.

"My colleague Minister Michael Ring TD, has informed me on the successful projects this morning.

"County Louth will again benefit greatly from this funding that will help revitalise our local communities. The funding gives communities the opportunity to become better places to live and to work in by increasing their potential to support growing economic activity that we are seeing throughout the country.

"I have alongside my Fine Gael colleagues in County Louth supported many of the successful projects directly to the Minister. I have continued to raise the importance of County Louth's Rural Renewal at the top table of Government and will continue to do so.

“The funding is used to increase the attractiveness of local towns and village as a local commercial and social centre, and increase its sustainability as a place in which to live and work. It will help to enhance the local environment and amenity in the interests of residents, businesses and visitors."

Mid Louth Councillor Dolores Minogue spoke on her delight: "I'm absolutely delighted for the Friends of Collon, the Committee and Louth County Officials and residents who will now see their beautiful church receive the repairs it so desperately needs.

"I had the great honour to see first hand the works that have been completed to date, the church has a great history and will now be secured for future generations. Mid Louth projects have again faired very strongly in the scheme this year."