Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 5 October 2018

The death has occurred of Marion Varley (née Harold) of Dundalk Street, Carlingford, Louth

The death has occurred of Marion Varley, Dundalk Street, Carlingford, peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the gentle care of staff and surrounded by her beloved family. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Kathleen Harold.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Reg, son Jason, grand children Adam, Rachel and Brigid. Also by her brothers John and Harry and their wives Margaret and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Karla (Jason's partner) and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4.00 pm - 9.00 pm on Friday and from 12.00 noon - 9.00 pm Saturday.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11.15 am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, arriving for Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

House private on Sunday morning please

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Louth Palliative Care. A collection box will be available at the house and church.

May she rest in peace