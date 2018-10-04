Louth Independent TD calls on State to act on land banks for housing

Louth Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick, speaking yesterday in Dáil Eireann, called on the Government to cover the land purchase costs incurred by Local Authorities when securing the land.

"The Government must allow local authorities to build on their land banks", said Deputy Fitzpatrick, "by providing the approvals for same and covering the land purchase costs which the councils are carrying."

He continued, "Most of these sites are good ones that could be developed very quickly and by refunding the councils the land cost, the Government could stabilise the councils' financial status.

"Is the Minister aware that Louth County Council is boarding up a vacant property because it cannot afford to carry out the necessary work before it relets the property? That is serious."

Louth County Council is in possession of approximately 49.78 hectares (123 acres) of land banks.

The Dundalk Democrat understands that these land banks were acquired by Louth County Council prior to the 2008 recession. on interest only loans.

The interest element of these loans is to end in 2019, with the principal amounts to be paid at this point.

Deputy Fitzpatrick in his Dáil speech, also called on the Government to declare Dundalk a rent pressure zone - a move he believes would help alleviate the homelessness crisis.

"These zones are working in the areas where they have been designated", the Louth TD said.

"A new rent pressure zone must be declared as soon as possible in Dundalk", he continued. "Rents are increasing at a faster rate than house prices in the area."

The latest homeless figures for Louth indicate a slight increase in the numbers seeking emergency accommodation in the county.

During the week of 20 – 26 August 2018, 125 people in Louth accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation.

This is an increase of seven on the previous month.