Plans afoot to re-open Dundalk Ice Dome

The Irish Ice Hockey Association (IIHA) have announced today that Dundalk IT are in the process of accepting an offer to take up the lease of Dundalk Ice Dome located at the Dundalk Retail Park.

In a post on their Facebook page today, IIHA said they are in the 'final stages' of agreeing a deal.

"The IIHA (Irish Ice Hockey Association) is pleased to announce that DKIT has accepted the tender offer of the management group working with the IIHA to reopen the Dundalk Ice Dome.

"Final stages of the lease agreement are underway.

"We will inform you when they are complete. Opening date will be furnished upon completion of agreement."