Guns N' Roses tribute act set for Dundalk gig

Local Guns N' Roses tribute act, The Night Train, are set to play all of GNR's greatest hits for a charity night in The Bodhran pub on Bridge Street.

The night will kick off with a screening of a Guns N' Roses documentary on the big screen.

Food will also be served on the night and pints of Fosters will be €3.

Tickets are €5 on the door and can also be bought behind the door.

The gig takes place on Friday, October 19 from 9pm to 1am.



www.facebook.com/events/2178218085760533/