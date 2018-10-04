MUSIC
Guns N' Roses tribute act set for Dundalk gig
The Night Train will play in The Bodhran pub on Bridge Street
The Guns n'Roses tribute band will perform in The Bodhran on October 19
Local Guns N' Roses tribute act, The Night Train, are set to play all of GNR's greatest hits for a charity night in The Bodhran pub on Bridge Street.
The night will kick off with a screening of a Guns N' Roses documentary on the big screen.
Food will also be served on the night and pints of Fosters will be €3.
Tickets are €5 on the door and can also be bought behind the door.
The gig takes place on Friday, October 19 from 9pm to 1am.
