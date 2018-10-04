Coolio booked to play gig just outside Dundalk

One of the biggest selling artists of the nineties, Coolio, is coming to play in the Skylite Room venue in Warrenpoint.

Gangsta's Paradise fans from Dundalk are already eyeing up tickets, as the venue is a mere thirty minutes from Dundalk.

Coolio won multiple awards including Grammys and MTV in the nineties. He has performed and collaborated with some of the words biggest rappers including Biggie, 2 Pac, Dre and Snoop Dog.

The venue owners say: "The Skylite Room Warrenpoint is proud to present Coolio with Full Band. Grab your tickets now before this event sells out."

The gig takes place on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 8:30 PM – 1:30 AM at the Skylite Room7 Duke Street, BT343JY, Warrenpoint.

See the Facebook event for further details: www.facebook.com/events/207113203233698/