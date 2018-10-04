Lisdoo table quiz in aid of Dundalk's Zoe Murphy Appeal

The local family of two-year-old Zoe Murphy, who has Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, are organising a fundraising Table Quiz in The Lisdoo Arms to raise some money towards Zoe's upcoming US surgery.

The Table Quiz will take place in The Lisdoo Arms on Friday 2nd November at 8pm.

Zoe Murphy's family said: "Needless to say this particular cause is very close to all our hearts in the family and we sincerely hope that our ‘extended family’ of friends work colleagues and acquaintances will support us in our efforts to raise much-needed monies for Zoe’s Appeal Fund.

"Entrance to the Table Quiz is €40 per team of 4 and in addition, any support by way of sponsorship, donations, vouchers/prizes etc for an Auction/Raffle will be very much appreciated and will greatly contribute to our fundraising."

Zoe Murphy has Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, the most severe type of Cerebral Palsy in which all four limbs are affected. She also has PVL brain injury. In an attempt to give Zoe the best possible opportunity, at a somewhat ‘normal’ life, an appeal fund has been established to try to raise the necessary finances to fund a potentially life-changing operation for Zoe in America which will cost €100,000.

The procedure, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, aims to selectively destroy problematic nerve roots in the spinal cord, thereby potentially eradicating spasticity as Zoe’s bones/muscles continue to grow. It is imperative, to the potential success of this procedure, that the operation is carried out on Zoe whilst she is aged between 2 and 4 years old.

See the Facebook event for the quiz here: www.facebook.com/events/259508998037701/

