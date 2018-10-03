Unique North Louth venue hosting Christmas parties with a difference

The Supper Club venue located at Bellurgan Point has announced that they will be hosting Christmas parties for the upcoming season.

Zoe Worden and Oisin Coyle who run Dark Horse Pizzas, turned their pop up supper club venue into a regular dining destination last July.

The space which is located in a former butchers premises at their home on Bellurgan Point serves up delicious vegan food every Friday and Saturday night.

The local vegan chefs took to Facebook to say: "Are you looking for somewhere different to have your Christmas Party this year? Come & check out our cosy intimate venue @ The Supper Club! For any inquiries call 0892078319 or email darkhorsepizzas@gmail.com"