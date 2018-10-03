Pumpkin Carnival planned for Blackrock this Halloween

Blackrock Tourism and Development Group Event has organised a Pumpkin Carnival to take place in the seaside village the day before Halloween.

The itinerary for the event, which starts at 6:30pm on Tuesday, October 30, is as follows:

"6.30pm - Pumpkin Display

Bring your pumpkin to the sundial, line the promenade wall with pumpkins to make one of Irelands largest pumpkin displays!

7:00pm - The Black Walk

Starting at the lower car park, Fancy dress walk (kids & adults)to the beach for scary surprises.

8:00PM - Take your Pumpkin home"

For more details see: www.facebook.com/events/174779950088151/

