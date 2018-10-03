Jinx's Cosmic Border Schizo Folk sound is Dundalk bound this month

Jinx Lennon makes a welcome return to the Spirit Store this month, to introduce a new show with Belfast folk punk legend Acoustic Dan.

Taking place on Saturday 27 October, Jinx calls the music, “the Cosmic Border Schizo Sound”, because it is, as he says “a more raw and righteous sort of sound that could only come from this part of the land and celebrates border existence.”

Tickets are available from www.spiritstore.ie and info@mcateersthefoodhouse.com.

Jinx recently finished a summer of playing festivals, including Body and Soul, Indiependence, Knockanstockan, Arcdian Fields and Swellfest.

This year's album “Grow a Pair” was a favourite with quite a few people this summer, with songs like “GPO, “Empty Aluminium Can” (set in St Helena's Park), “The Guns of Dowdallshill” and “Grow a Pair”, going down a storm.

Speaking about the new upcoming show, Jinx says, “Acoustic Dan is a fine guitar man storyteller, and his Lagan side tunes are uplifting and heartbreaking in equal measures.

“Local harp player Sharon McArdle", he continues, "will also be making an appearance - she plays on the song “The Newry Bird” on the latest album which sounds fantastic.”

Keep an eye out also for new music on the way from Jinx, as he says he has “a big bag of tunes to record as soon as possible, many of which deal with growing up in Dundalk.”

We can't wait to hear them!