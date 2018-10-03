Coffee chain hiring staff for new premises at Dundalk Retail Park

The Insomnia coffee group are hiring baristas and supervisors for their new premises which is currently under construction at Dundalk Retail Park.

A spokesperson for the Insomnia chain said: "We are excited to announce that we will be opening a new high street store in Dundalk, Co.Louth on November 28 2018 and we are looking for both Barista's and Supervisor's to join this new team."

"Candidates must be available to interview the week commencing October 15 2018. Interviews will be held in Dundalk with a venue TBC."

Insomnia Coffee Company is Europe’s 15th largest premium coffee chain and currently operates in excess of 140 outlets, in Ireland & UK.

This includes directly owned and managed cafes as well as partnerships and franchises.

You can apply for the roles here: https://www.rezoomo.com/job/4954/